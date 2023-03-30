The new Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters month four of renovations

The new Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters month four of renovations
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new Ronald McDonald House of NCFL has been under construction for nearly three months.

Renovations began on the new home in January and demolition was completed in February.

Constructors are now tending to infrastructure, framing, masonry, and finishes.

“As you can see, most of the framing is done,” said Chris Shepard, senior project manager at Parrish McCall. “We are making our way back into the core inspections passed about the ceiling and wall, and we are going to be in the finish days here soon”

Finishes include drywall, painting, tile and more.

The family suites are also getting ready to paint, and to add new flooring.

The total project costs 4.4 million and so far the leaders at RMHCNCF have raised 3 million.

“Moving forward if we have the support of our community we will be able to make more improvements to the rooms of our families,” said the executive director of RMHCNCF, Sherry Houston. “Make them so much more homey, much more accessible and to make our families feel like they are cared for by people who live in Gainesville.”

The house currently has a waitlist of 87 families.

The new house will open up 19 more spots.

Construction will be complete at the end of July and move-in is planned for August.

“Now getting into finishes and building back the space and being able to see what the space will look like as we walk through here and Sherry brings to bring donors, it’s really a good feeling now to see what this place looks like. To have a better vision for the family staying here in the future” said assistant project manager, Melanie Pollar.

The new home is located just two blocks from the current home.

