North Central Florida congressman believes European allies should provide more aid to Ukraine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman says the US should shoulder less of the burden of providing aid to Ukraine.

During a house armed services committee hearing, Congressman Mike Waltz pointed to a chart that shows the largest donors of military aid to Ukraine. Waltz said the United States is providing $46 billion versus Germany’s $2.5 billion and Italy’s $700 million.

Waltz believes that European allies should provide more to even out the disparity.

“What are we doing to actually have burden sharing with our European allies, this war is on their doorstep, the Germans have already backed away from their 2% commitment, what are we doing to actually get them to step up to the plate, said representative Waltz,”

Representative Waltz also spoke about issues such as a plan to address Mexican drug cartels that would include military force, cyber, and space intel.

