Papa Luigi’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Mississippi tornado victims

Papa Luigi’s Pizza in Old Town is raising money for victims of the tornadoes that killed more than 20 people in Mississippi last weekend.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - They are offering a 16-inch pizza with a topping of compassion.

Papa Luigi’s Pizza in Old Town is raising money for tornado victims in Mississippi.

TRENDING: Santa Fe College officials encourage students to apply for new high school

Employees of Papa Luigi’s tell TV20 that 100% of all the money they raise through Saturday will go to the Red Cross to help victims of the tornadoes that killed more than 20 people last weekend.

Papa Luigi’s has held several similar fundraisers, including for flooding victims in Dixie County, in 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

During a house armed services committee hearing, Congressman Mike Waltz pointed to a chart that...
North Central Florida congressman believes European allies should provide more aid to Ukraine
North Central Florida congressman believes European allies should provide more aid to Ukraine
One person taken to a local trauma center while the others were taken to the hospital with...
Three-vehicle crash in Bradford County leaves three people in the hospital
Papa Luigi’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Mississippi tornado victims