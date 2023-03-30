Papa Luigi’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Mississippi tornado victims

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - They are offering a 16-inch pizza with a topping of compassion.

Papa Luigi’s Pizza in Old Town is raising money for tornado victims in Mississippi.

Employees of Papa Luigi’s tell TV20 that 100% of all the money they raise through Saturday will go to the Red Cross to help victims of the tornadoes that killed more than 20 people last weekend.

Papa Luigi’s has held several similar fundraisers, including for flooding victims in Dixie County, in 2021.

