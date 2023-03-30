Purple Alert issued for missing man from Bronson

Jeremiah Kovel, 30, missing person alert issued
Jeremiah Kovel, 30, missing person alert issued(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Purple Alert for a man from Bronson who may be headed to Columbia County.

Sheriff’s office officials say, Jeremiah Kovel, 30, was last seen in the area of Northeast 106th Court in Bronson. He may be traveling toward Lake City.

He has a “Rum Runner” tattoo on his left arm and a “Murder” tattoo on his right arm. Kovel is a white man with brown hair and eyes. He weighs about 200 lbs and is 5′11″.

Officials warn the public not to approach Kovel. Instead, they ask anyone who sees him to contact law enforcement immediately.

According to FDLE, the Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm.

