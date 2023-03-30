Roads are back open in after an overturned car disrupted morning commute in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Roads are back open after a car flipped in Northwest Gainesville during the morning commute on Thursday.

A red Nissan was on its roof when emergency crews arrived.

Alachua County firefighters say the woman who was driving was able to get out of the car on her own.

TRENDING: Inmate captured in Union County after escaping custody in Gainesville

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but officials say she has non-life threatening injuries.

Gainesville police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.