Three-vehicle crash in Bradford County leaves three people in the hospital

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 100 on Wednesday.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crew officials say the crash happened near State Road 100 and Southeast 75th Street.

TRENDING: Safety concerns rising in neighborhood where resident raped a woman in front of her child

One person taken to a local trauma center while the others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.