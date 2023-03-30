Three-vehicle crash in Bradford County leaves three people in the hospital

One person taken to a local trauma center while the others were taken to the hospital with...
One person taken to a local trauma center while the others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 100 on Wednesday.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crew officials say the crash happened near State Road 100 and Southeast 75th Street.

One person taken to a local trauma center while the others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

