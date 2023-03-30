TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Lebron Hardy (GHS)

Hardy will join the Air Force and pursue a career as a pilot
Hardy is the top sprinter for the Hurricanes and is preparing for flight training with the Air Force
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lebron Hardy succeeds by learning on the fly. He is the top runner for the boys track and field team at Gainesville High School. Hardy used to lead by example on the football field, but when an injury sidelined him in his junior year. Hardy switched from the gridiron to the track and navigated his way to a new challenge

Hardy said, “I just wanted to do high jump and I thought it was something I was good at. Then I saw some of my classmates and football friends doing the 100 and the 4 by 1 and I thought it was something I might be able to do. Because I originally played football and caught a love with it.”

Hardy became the team’s best sprinter and runs the “Anchor leg” in the 4 by 100 meter relay. Hardy is also preparing for his career in the United States Air Force and wants to make a good impression at basic training.

Hardy said, “It has physical tests. Originally I was just going to go on runs, but I had a few friends come at me and said you should join track and field.”

His track coach, Byers Hickmon Jr explained, “The whole focus was to keep his body healthy and preparing for his career choice. It’s a serious honor to know a kid like this. He is about to go serve our country. He is a really outstanding kid.”

Hardy has a weighted GPA of 4.25. He signed a six-year contract and earn his education through the Air Force. After basic, he begins career training. As his passion for flying becomes a reality.

Hardy said, “I love serving my country. I think it is good to be part of something that is bigger than myself. When I get out, I will finish my flight training and I plan on being a major airline pilot.”

With his humility intact . Hardy is ready to lead from the front.

Hardy said, “Just being a role model. I have always been a team leader not because I want to, I think it is something people see in me. Just being nervous. It just throws everything off. I just try to keep my composure and form and do my best to win the race.”

A man ready to soar. Cleared for takeoff and ready to fly the friendly skies.

Lebron Hardy. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

