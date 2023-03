TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton’s Spring Farm Festival is on Saturday, April 1st from 10 am-4 pm.

It is located at Douberly farms located at 14351 NE CR 339.

Small business vendors, food trucks, live music, kid zones, and more will be there.

Admission and parking are free.

