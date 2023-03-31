16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dumped by the side of the road on Thursday night and Friday morning. A male was found dead and a teen girl was rushed to the hospital.

Around 10:52 p.m., deputies found Layla Silvernail, 16, in a dumpster along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road in the area of Forest Lakes Park. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head.

Around 7:55 a.m., a male was found lying on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. The individual was already dead when deputies arrived. His identity has not been released.

Jenna Schmitt says she is a lifelong friend of Silvernail. So far, she has been unable to see her friend and is unsure if she is going to survive.

“When I heard, I was stunned,” said Schmitt. “I had to go into the hallway. I kind of just broke down instantly when I heard what happened, but when I found out she was still alive, it kind of gave me hope. I’ve known Layla since I was two years old basically, maybe younger. My mom was best friends with her mom so it’s kind of like an emotional roller coaster cause we’re still close to this day.”

Marion County Major Crimes detectives are investigating the case. The identity of any suspects or persons of interest in the case has not been released as of this report.

