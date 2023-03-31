ACFR responds to house fire in Hawthorne

No one was injured in a fire that started in the laundry room of a Hawthorne home. Crews were able to put out the fire in just a few minutes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews were called to a laundry room fire at a house in Hawthorne.

Alachua County Fire Rescue, Windsor and Melrose Fire departments were dispatched to the home on SE 218th street Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to put out the fire in just a few minutes.

TRENDING: ‘Chop Shop’ shut down in Hawthorne after SWAT team raid

They say the fire would have been worse if the laundry room door had not been closed.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

