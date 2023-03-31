Alachua Conservation Trust expands Orange Lake nature preserve

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Conservation Trust announced the purchase of 84 acres of land near Orange Lake Friday afternoon.

The 84 acres of land, located along U.S. Highway 441, will expand the nonprofit’s existing 71-acre nature preserve, the Marjorie A. Hoy Memorial Park at Orange Lake Overlook, north.

The purchase more than doubles the size of the original preserve, and includes access to Orange Lake through conservation land owned by Marion County.

The purchase was made with the help of a $1 million donation from Marjorie A. Hoy’s husband, donated shortly after her death. Over 300 individual donations were also received by Alachua Conservation Trust.

“We are very grateful to the community, our grant partners, donors, and the Sawallis Family for recognizing the importance of conserving this land,” said ACT executive director Tom Kay.

“Continued conservation along the Orange Lake corridor not only provides the public with recreational opportunities, but also connects critical habitat for numerous species in an area of Florida that is experiencing rapid population growth and intense development pressure.”

The nonprofit says that hiking trails, recreational opportunities, kiosks, and picnic tables will come to the area.

