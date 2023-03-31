Albert “Ray” Massey Park playground re-opens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s busiest playground has been fully renovated and is re-opening on Friday.

The Albert “Ray” Massey Park playground has new play features which are fully accessible to children of all ages and abilities.

The playgrounds space-theme was inspired by the Northwest 8th Avenue solar walk public art installation.

The playground area now includes a restroom and lighting.

