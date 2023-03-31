Bridge over I-75 re-opens after semi-truck crashes in Marion County

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
"It's been over three hours": Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation officials announced the full re-opening of the Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75 Friday afternoon.

The Southwest 66th Street bridge in Marion County hangs over highway I-75.

The bridge needed repairs after a semi-truck crashed into the overhang late February.

RELATED: “It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers

The bridge was scheduled to start repairs March 6, which was postponed to March 13.

RELATED: UPDATE: Repairs postponed for I-75, 66th street in Marion County

Department officials say the road is now completely re-opened.

