Bridge over I-75 re-opens after semi-truck crashes in Marion County
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation officials announced the full re-opening of the Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75 Friday afternoon.
The Southwest 66th Street bridge in Marion County hangs over highway I-75.
The bridge needed repairs after a semi-truck crashed into the overhang late February.
The bridge was scheduled to start repairs March 6, which was postponed to March 13.
Department officials say the road is now completely re-opened.
