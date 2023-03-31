‘Chop Shop’ shut down in Hawthorne after SWAT team raid
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement put the hammer down on a suspected chop shop.
GPD detectives and an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team raided a home in Hawthorne early Thursday morning.
Officers say the property was being used as a chop shop for high-end Dodge and Jeep vehicles.
Vehicles and parts were scattered all around the five acre property.
At least nine vehicles were confirmed stolen, some as long as a year ago.
The investigation began with a vehicle that was stolen from Archer road.
