‘Chop Shop’ shut down in Hawthorne after SWAT team raid

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement put the hammer down on a suspected chop shop.

GPD detectives and an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team raided a home in Hawthorne early Thursday morning.

Officers say the property was being used as a chop shop for high-end Dodge and Jeep vehicles.

Vehicles and parts were scattered all around the five acre property.

TRENDING:

At least nine vehicles were confirmed stolen, some as long as a year ago.

The investigation began with a vehicle that was stolen from Archer road.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.