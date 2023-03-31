‘Chop Shop’ shut down in Hawthorne after SWAT team raid

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement put the hammer down on a suspected chop shop.

GPD detectives and an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team raided a home in Hawthorne early Thursday morning.

Officers say the property was being used as a chop shop for high-end Dodge and Jeep vehicles.

Vehicles and parts were scattered all around the five acre property.

At least nine vehicles were confirmed stolen, some as long as a year ago.

The investigation began with a vehicle that was stolen from Archer road.

