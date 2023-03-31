Family members fight to reduce Dixie County inmate’s potential aggravated battery charge

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of one Dixie County inmate is trying to make sure their loved one does not face more years behind bars.

In June of 2022, 41-year-old Kyle Silcox and another inmate are accused of beating a prisoner while he slept. That man now needs facial reconstructive surgery. Silcox now faces aggravated battery charges and due to his previous offense, he could see 15 years added to his sentence. Family members, including his nephew Colton Silcox, say Silcox was retaliating to the prisoner bragging about sexually abusing someone in his family.

TRENDING STORY: More than 200 UF students scrambling for housing after late change

“A lot of emotions he was probably going through at the time that people would probably agree with. He says that this guy was pretty much bragging in there about what he did and he wasn’t ashamed of the charges,” said Silcox.

The family believes Dixie County officials could have done more to prevent this from happening.

“Definitely should have been in a different pod with other sex offenders. They definitely could have done more to prevent it for sure,” said Silcox.

Dixie County Sheriff’s officials say they will not comment on an active investigation. Silcox’s court date is set for April 5.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.