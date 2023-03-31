Family members fight to reduce Dixie County inmate’s potential aggravated battery charge

Family members fight to reduce aggravated battery sentencing
Family members fight to reduce aggravated battery sentencing(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of one Dixie County inmate is trying to make sure their loved one does not face more years behind bars.

In June of 2022, 41-year-old Kyle Silcox and another inmate are accused of beating a prisoner while he slept. That man now needs facial reconstructive surgery. Silcox now faces aggravated battery charges and due to his previous offense, he could see 15 years added to his sentence. Family members, including his nephew Colton Silcox, say Silcox was retaliating to the prisoner bragging about sexually abusing someone in his family.

TRENDING STORY: More than 200 UF students scrambling for housing after late change

“A lot of emotions he was probably going through at the time that people would probably agree with. He says that this guy was pretty much bragging in there about what he did and he wasn’t ashamed of the charges,” said Silcox.

The family believes Dixie County officials could have done more to prevent this from happening.

“Definitely should have been in a different pod with other sex offenders. They definitely could have done more to prevent it for sure,” said Silcox.

Dixie County Sheriff’s officials say they will not comment on an active investigation. Silcox’s court date is set for April 5.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

UF officials say they are prioritizing freshmen because they believe it is the best way to...
More than 200 UF students scrambling for housing after late change
City of Ocala proposes expanding downtown golf cart map
Concealed carry change heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gun store (FILE)
Concealed carry change heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis