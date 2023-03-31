Florida House passes measure to push-back school start times

The Florida House on Friday passed a measure that would push back school start times for many Florida high-school and middle-school students.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida House of Representatives on Friday passed a measure that would push back school start times for many Florida high-school students. Supporters of the bill say it is an effort to improve student performance and mental health.

Under the bill, middle schools would be prohibited from beginning the instructional day before 8 a.m. and high schools would be barred from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026.

TRENDING: Florida House backs law expanding ban on sexuality, gender classroom discussions

High schools in Florida currently have an average start time of 7:47 a.m., according to the Legislature. State Representative Jennifer Canady supports the bill. According to Rep. Canady, “The data is clear. A later start time is helpful. It is positively impactful. We as grownups are going to have to do the hard work of figuring it out, because children matter most.”

Some Democrats, including LaVon Bracy Davis, questioned how the proposed changes would affect school districts and parents. “It’s an instance of government overreach. What is good for one is not necessarily good for the other. One size does not fit all,” said Rep. Davis.

A similar Senate bill would need approval from two committees before it could be considered by the full chamber.

