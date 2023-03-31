Gun business owners disagree on permitless concealed carry

Both businesses are Pro-2nd amendment.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With an expected Governor’s signature incoming, North Central Florida business owners in the firearm industry are on either side of having permitless concealed carry in Florida.

Senate Bill 150 now sits on the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis. If signed, Florida would follow in the steps of half of the other states in the country and make it legal for people to have a hidden gun on them in public without the need for training. Gary Pittman owns Split 2nd Training. One of his main sources of income is state-required courses that may not be necessary anymore.

“Our numbers from last year are down already for this year by about 50%. We’ve been following it closely, and although I totally support the second amendment, I feel like this. I also support the fact that you should be educated and there is a huge responsibility with carrying a firearm.”

Some believe the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to have a firearm anywhere. Sherrie McKnight is the Co-Founder of Big Daddy Unlimited and Big Daddy Guns. She thinks that getting rid of the requirement will not stop people from wanting to be properly trained to carry a gun.

“It will encourage and even inspire people to get more training even if its starts with a concealed weapons course. Because that’s what happened for me,” said McKnight.

Governor DeSantis has publically stated that he plans on signing the legislation.

