Major Crimes investigates 2 people found lying along roads 4 miles apart

Marion County crime (gfx)
Marion County crime (gfx)(MGN, MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found lying by the side of the road on Thursday night and Friday morning. One person was dead the other was hospitalized.

Around 10:52 p.m., deputies found a woman lying on the side of Southeast 183rd Avenue Road in the area of Forest Lakes Park. She was taken to the hospital.

Around 7:55 a.m., another person was found lying on the side of the road, this time at Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. The individual was already dead when deputies arrived.

Marion County Major Crimes detectives are investigating the crimes. They ask residents to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updates as more information is learned.

