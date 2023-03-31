Marion County deputies search for woman missing for nearly a month

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been nearly a month since a woman from Marion County was last seen and authorities are concerned for her safety.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Sara Ebersole was last seen on March 2, at around 10:00 p.m. She was seen willingly getting into a back pickup truck with two men at the Circle K, located at 17980 N. Highway 441.

Deputies are asking for information about her whereabouts as well as information about the owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

