Marion County Pets: Dina, Spot, and Kesha

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
First up is a pup who loves getting a lot of attention Dina. This six-year-old girl wants to be noticed for what she has to offer, long-lasting companionship and loyalty.

Next is a kitty who believes he’s a real charmer Spot. This six-month-old boy can win over anyone’s heart and is looking for a forever home.

Lastly is a pup who loves nature Kesha. This dog might be past puppy age but is happiest when she’s outside running around.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

