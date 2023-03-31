Millhopper Family Dentistry is hosting “Care to share” event to provide free dental services for those in need

Doors open at 8 a.m. tomorrow on April 1st at the Millhopper Family Dentistry office located on 3510 NW 43rd street in Gainesville.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Dentists and volunteers are teaming up to make smiles happen for residents in North Central Florida.

The first 100 people who show up will be eligible for free fillings, extractions, or cleanings.

The “Care to share” event started in 2008 and is meant to help those in need of dental work at no charge. It is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Dr. Alecia McDonald said it shows the commitment the dental community is making to change lives. It also shows people that dental health is vital.

“There’s actually a pretty good safety network here in Gainesville, but there could always be more and with COVID, a lot of the availability has been slightly decreased,” said McDonald. “We’re so excited. I’d say that there is always a need and Gainesville is very fortunate with the amount of hardworking dentists and hygienists and volunteers we have in this community. All through the goodness of volunteers. They come in and volunteer their Saturday to help out the Gainesville community.”

Doors open at 8 a.m. tomorrow on April 1st at the Millhopper Family Dentistry office located on 3510 NW 43rd street in Gainesville.

