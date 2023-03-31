More than 200 UF students scrambling for housing after late change

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More 200 freshmen in UF’s honor school thought they would be able to move into the brand-new honors village, but with a sudden change in plans from the university, many are now scrambling for housing.

University leaders say only two of the four buildings will be completed by the fall due to supply issues.

273 students are affected, but the 662 available spaces will go only to freshmen.

A statement from UF said they are prioritizing freshmen as the “best way to create community.”

“It does a feel like bit like we’re being miffed,” said Kevin Connelly, who was set to live in the village, “because we’re already here we’ve committed to stay here for our undergraduate duration. So it seems more like they’re trying to attract new people as opposed to care for the ones that are already here.”

“If I was told that I was promised housing somewhere and then it got removed from me for someone else,” said UF freshman, Monique Santos, “I would be upset.”

Parents say they received an e-mail Wednesday--after the housing office had closed--telling them the housing would no longer be available to rising sophomores.

Now students are left to scramble and find housing either on or off campus.

However, many say that will be difficult at this time of year.

“I know friends are applying for next year and they already filled up,” said Wendy Vallejos. “And then, off campus, I’m doing off campus next year and it’s pretty expensive to do off campus.”

UF officials have said they will waive cancellation fees if students choose to live off campus.

They will also offer a wait list to students who would like to remain in the honors village-- but they won’t know until the freshmen make their housing choices.

