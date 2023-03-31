North Central Florida man becomes world record holder for fastest mile on a Dandy Horse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from North Central Florida has become a world-record holder after achieving the fastest mile on a Dandy Horse!

Last Saturday, Chip Sullivan brought his pedal-less bike and rode it four laps at the Kanapaha Middle School track.

A crew of nine people helped Sullivan document and verify his time.

After his mile run, the team said Sullivan completed the run in five minutes and five seconds, beating the previous documented record of five minutes and 29 seconds.

