Parents arrested after young children found wandering alone in Starke

Melody R. Jordan (left) and Joshua L. Hall (right) arrested on child neglect charges(Starke PD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police Officers have arrested two people after a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old were found alone in a parking lot.

Officers say the children were found early Tuesday morning near North Temple Avenue. They say the children were dirty and covered in feces.

Joshua L. Hall and Melody R. Jordan told officers they were sleeping and thought the children were in the home with them. Both were arrested on child neglect charges.

The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the children.

