P.K Yonge student awarded scholarship at MLK prayer breakfast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A senior from P.K Yonge is receiving a scholarship at the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast.

The Martin Luther king Jr. Commission of Florida invited residents to the Best Western hotel in Gainesville to commemorate the 55th anniversary of MLK’s assassination.

The commission awarded So’Unique High with the Joseph “Joel” Buchanan - “drum major for justice” scholarship award. She plans to attend Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and plans to major in health care administration.

“I would say that it was kind of a surprise to me simply because I know that other people that were well deserving of this scholarship as well,” said High. “My mom always tells me what God has for me is what’s for me. So, definitely a lot of long nights, a lot of crying, a lot of tears but it happened and I’m so very grateful for it. I’m blessed to have such a sharp mind at my age and being able to have the motivation to be able to go our and study while everybody is at different parties and other things.”

The committee donated more than $2,000 to the scholarship, and they asked those in attendance to pledge more.

