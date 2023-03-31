Sheriff Mark Hunter talks about running the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He was elected sheriff in 2008, and is continuing to serve the Columbia County community. Sheriff Mark Hunter hometown boy. He is not only sheriff of Columbia County, but he grew up in the area, graduating from Columbia County High School.

“Met a girl from the adjacent county, Suwanee County,” said Sheriff Hunter. “And some of my family has property over there, so we got married and moved over there.”

Hunter started his law enforcement career with Suwannee County, later becoming a school resource officer. He said being a school resource officer was the highlight of his career. He enjoys seeing the kids grow up and become successful. Hunter said,

“Call them knuckle-heads. Some of those that gave you a little bit of a challenge, you see them, and they made some really positive choices. And you’ll be in a store or somewhere, and they’ll say ‘Hey Deputy Hunter,’ And I’m like, ‘hey,’ ‘do you remember me’ And I’ll say ‘yes I do.’”

Columbia County is a mid-size region. It’s 797 square miles, running from the Georgia state line to Alachua County. Some of the biggest issues Sheriff Hunter says the office deals with, are mental health, drugs, and gun violence. When discussing mental health, Hunter mentioned,

“Meridian, our mental health provider, is working with the Lakeshore Hospital authority to possibly make that our mental health facility, which will be a very big benefit to us there. But when you think about the stigma of mental health, nobody wants that there in their neighborhood. It’s kind of like having a jail or a prison. Nobody wants that, but it is so needed.”

As for drugs in Columbia County, Hunter exclaimed,

“My folks are going to be out there working hard. And if you sell drugs to somebody and they wind up being killed by it, we’re going to charge you, and we’re going to see about putting you in the prison for the rest of your life.”

On the topic of gun violence, Hunter said communication between the community and law enforcement is key to help address these issues.

“Our target group now is 5th grade and below, is to try and teach them that law enforcement isn’t bad, law enforcement is here to help you, that’s what we do. Instead of raising the children to where, ‘don’t talk to the po-po.’”

To do this, he is starting a Citizens Academy in late May to help bridge the gap of communication and build trust. He said the office is taking applications from people in the community who are interested.

“Having people come out,” mentioned Hunter. “They are going to go through our operations center. We’re going to show them all the facets of the sheriff’s office, the judicial side of it.”

Sheriff Hunter also gave TV20 an update on a Lake City man wanted for attempted murder in Miami Dade County. He said Lake City police officer were on the west side of town, working on a rape case on Sunday, March 19th. This was towards CR-247. They were doing a DNA follow up on 22 year old suspect, Quinton Bryson. When officers arrived, Bryson ran off. Officers went after him, and asked the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for help to catch Bryson.

“We work very close with the Lake City Police Department,” said Hunter. " So, they set a perimeter, they got him, and when they were doing their research on him, they found he did have an active warrant out of Miami for homicide.”

Bryson is behind bars in Columbia County. His charges include first-degree attempted murder and probation violation from out of Miami Dade county.

Something Sheriff Mark Hunter said he wants to get done while sheriff, is to get the Columbia County Detention Facility, (the jail) accredited. The Sheriff’s Office is already accredited, and Sheriff Hunter wants to get the detention facility done within the next two years. The jail was built in 1986 and the sheriff says it needs to be upgraded. He was hoping to get a new facility, but settled with Columbia County commissioners. This included remodeling a section of the jail to house the female inmates, and putting a pod on the jail property. The pod has room for 256 beds.

“This is your holding facility,” said Hunter. “This is where there are bunk and showers and those types of things are. And then you have a pod, but hen you have a core. We were looking at doing an entire facility building a new core and pods, or having a pod there, but then you could add pods to that care.”

Hunter said the plan is to go back and upgrade the core to support additional pods, after commissioners approval.

Sheriff Hunter is also in the process of laying the groundwork for an evidence crime scene building. This would streamline the processing and preservation of crime scene evidence. Surrounding counties would also benefit from it too. He started the project 11 years ago, and the building process would be two to three years once approved.

“We’re going through the permitting process now. We got the monies available. We just got some appropriations money right now. It’s over in the legislature.”

