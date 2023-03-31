Toddler found wandering alone in Levy County taken to hospital, woman arrested

Bryana Hall, 22, arrested on child neglect charge
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Chiefland was arrested after a toddler wandered onto a stranger’s property covered in bug bites and rashes.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called 911 after a 3-year-old wandered onto her property with no parent in sight. The child had a severe case of diaper rash, scratches all over her body, and ticks embedded in her scalp.

Deputies found Bryana Hall, 22, of Chiefland, asleep on the floor of a tin shed on a neighboring property. Hall told deputies she was the toddler’s caretaker. She was arrested on charges of child neglect.

The child required advanced care and was taken to the hospital. The Department of Children and Families is taking custody of the child.

