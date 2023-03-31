United Way of Marion County announces new CEO

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a new CEO for the United Way of Marion County.

Robert “Bob” Haight has served as the interim president since September.

He replaces Scot Quintel.

Haight has a 40-year career with United Way, serving in several different states.

United Way of Marion County is also announcing two new team members, Niki Tripodi and Yeralin Martinez.

