United Way of Marion County announces new CEO

Robert “Bob” Haight has served as the interim president since September.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a new CEO for the United Way of Marion County.

Robert “Bob” Haight has served as the interim president since September.

He replaces Scot Quintel.

TRENDING: More than 200 UF students scrambling for housing after late change

Haight has a 40-year career with United Way, serving in several different states.

United Way of Marion County is also announcing two new team members, Niki Tripodi and Yeralin Martinez.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Last Saturday, Chip Sullivan brought his pedal-less bike and rode it four laps at the Kanapaha...
North Central Florida man becomes world record holder for fastest mile on a Dandy Horse
North Central Florida man becomes world record holder for fastest mile on a Dandy Horse
United Way of Marion County announces new CEO
No one was injured in a fire that started in the laundry room of a Hawthorne home. Crews were...
ACFR responds to house fire in Hawthorne