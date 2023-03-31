Wheels break off car during crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two vehicles crashed in on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala so hard the wheels came off a car.
Ocala Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened on Silver Springs Boulevard around noon on Friday. When crews arrived, they found a damaged car and SUV.
Officials say the car’s back two wheels and axle were completely separate from the vehicle. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.
The SUV suffered front-end damage.
