Wheels break off car during crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard

Ocala Fire Rescue responds to a rollover crash
Ocala Fire Rescue responds to a rollover crash(OFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two vehicles crashed in on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala so hard the wheels came off a car.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened on Silver Springs Boulevard around noon on Friday. When crews arrived, they found a damaged car and SUV.

Officials say the car’s back two wheels and axle were completely separate from the vehicle. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: 16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

The SUV suffered front-end damage.

Caption

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Both business are pro-2nd amendment
Gun business owners disagree on permitless concealed carry
Florida House backs law expanding ban on sexuality, gender classroom discussions
Ocala Fire Rescue responds to a rollover crash
Rollover on East Silver Springs Boulevard
Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for a “Local Leaders”...
Sheriff Mark Hunter talks about running the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office