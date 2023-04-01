AMBER alert cancelled after St. Pete child found in alligator’s mouth, father charged with murder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - An AMBER alert issued for a missing toddler from Saint Petersburg has been cancelled after he was found dead.

The body of Taylen Mosley, 2, was found in an alligator’s mouth Friday afternoon in a lake.

He was reported missing after his mother Pashun Jeffery was found dead with stab wounds in her apartment Thursday afternoon.

The alligator was in a lake miles from the apartment complex.

The boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, was a person of interest in the case.

Now he faces two counts of first degree murder.

