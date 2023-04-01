AMBER alert cancelled after St. Pete child found in alligator’s mouth, father charged with murder
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - An AMBER alert issued for a missing toddler from Saint Petersburg has been cancelled after he was found dead.
The body of Taylen Mosley, 2, was found in an alligator’s mouth Friday afternoon in a lake.
He was reported missing after his mother Pashun Jeffery was found dead with stab wounds in her apartment Thursday afternoon.
The alligator was in a lake miles from the apartment complex.
The boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, was a person of interest in the case.
Now he faces two counts of first degree murder.
