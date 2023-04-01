AMBER alert cancelled after St. Pete child found in alligator’s mouth, father charged with murder

The body of Taylen Mosley, 2, was found in an alligator’s mouth Friday afternoon, following Mosley's mother being found dead in her apartment the day prior.
By Tim Kephart
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - An AMBER alert issued for a missing toddler from Saint Petersburg has been cancelled after he was found dead.

The body of Taylen Mosley, 2, was found in an alligator’s mouth Friday afternoon in a lake.

He was reported missing after his mother Pashun Jeffery was found dead with stab wounds in her apartment Thursday afternoon.

The alligator was in a lake miles from the apartment complex.

The boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, was a person of interest in the case.

Now he faces two counts of first degree murder.

