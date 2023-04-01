Florida Relays: Gators shine, high schoolers deliver on day one

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For a team that only receives two home meets per season, the Florida Track and Field program made the most of its chance to shine on Friday, starting the Florida Relays by posting a number of wins in one of the nation’s top regular season events.

The Gators received wins from Talitha Diggs in the 200 meters (22.61 seconds), Claire Bryant in the women’s long jump (21 feet, 6 and a quarter inches), Sean Dixon-Bodie in the men’s long jump (26 feet, 3 inches), and the men’s 4 by 800 meter relay squad (7:23.80). Two other Gators finished in the top five in the men’s long jump.

Other top-three showings by Gators were Corvell Todd finishing runner-up in the men’s high jump (7 feet, 3 inches), and Ethan Geiger in the men’s 5,000 meters (14:28.61). The Gators also got third-place efforts out of Alida van Daalen in the women’s discus (192 feet, 7 inches), Kynnedy Flannel in the women’s 200 meters (22.84), Imogen Barrett in the women’s 1500 meters (4:15.61), and Cavan Wilson in the men’s 5,000 meters (14:28.84).

The Florida Relays are also a premier meet for high school performers. Santa Fe high jumpers Kyren Washington and Kaleb Johnson finished second and third, respectively. Washington cleared 6 feet, 9 and a half inches, while Johnson soared to 6 feet, 8 and a quarter inches.

Buchholz senior and Florida signee Kate Drummond took fourth in the girls 1600 meters, clocking a time of 5:03.07. Drummond relished the opportunity to race at what will be her future home track.

“It was super important, and I’m super glad to be here,” said Drummond. “I’m glad I’m able to run on my future track with some people here to support me. It’s an important track, it’s always been a part of my life, and I am super excited I get to continue it in college.”

The meet continues on Saturday, starting with the boys and girls triple jump at 9 a.m. and wraps up with the 4 by 400 meter relay invite at 5:34 p.m.

