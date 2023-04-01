Florida softball team falls to South Carolina in wild series opener, 13-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team dropped below .500 in the SEC with Friday’s 13-10 series-opening loss to South Carolina in Columbia. It was a see-saw game in which both teams scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

Florida (25-8, 3-4 SEC) once trailed 4-0 in the second inning but rallied back. Skylar Wallace and Kendra Falby each produced three hits, including Falby’s two-run double in Florida’s seven-run sixth. One out later, Sam Roe hit a clutch two-out, three-run triple and Florida led, 10-6. Reagan Walsh also delivered three RBI’s for the Gators.

South Carolina answered with seven in the home half of the inning. Emma Sellers gave the Gamecocks an 11-10 lead with a two-out, two-run single that came on a 3-2 pitch. Hannah Hawley then capped the rally with a two-run single of her own. Hawley and Jordan Fabian each drove in three for South Carolina (24-8 overall, 2-5 SEC).

Taking the loss in relief was Rylee Trlicek (8-2), who was in the circle for seven runs over four innings, but only one of those runs was earned. Florida committed two errors in the field.

Saturday’s matchup has been moved back from noon to 4 p.m. due to expected bad weather in Columbia.

