Gainesville protestors voice their support for the transgender community

More than two dozen protestors positioned themselves on the street outside the Hippodrome
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Demonstrators took to downtown Gainesville to show support to the transgender community.

More than two dozen protestors positioned themselves on the street outside the Hippodrome.

Supporters brought their signs and raised their voices about being proud of themselves no matter what.

TRENDING: AMBER alert cancelled after St. Pete child found in alligator’s mouth, father charged with murder

Some protestors gave speeches discussing how Governor Ron Desantis is impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers say they are trying to make the protests a monthly event.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Gainesville protestors voice their support for the transgender community
Orlando man accused of killing three indicted by Grand Jury
Keith Moses, 19, has plead not guilt to charges related to the murders of Nathacha Augustin,...
Orlando man accused of killing three indicted by Grand Jury
Taylen Mosley, 2 (Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department)
AMBER alert cancelled after St. Pete child found in alligator’s mouth, father charged with murder