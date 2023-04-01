Gainesville protestors voice their support for the transgender community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Demonstrators took to downtown Gainesville to show support to the transgender community.

More than two dozen protestors positioned themselves on the street outside the Hippodrome.

Supporters brought their signs and raised their voices about being proud of themselves no matter what.

Some protestors gave speeches discussing how Governor Ron Desantis is impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers say they are trying to make the protests a monthly event.

