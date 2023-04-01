Gainesville residents gather in protest against the cutting of a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of residents gathered in downtown Gainesville for a protest against cutting a large tree.

About ten people showed up to protest a city commission’s decision to cut a tree down near Harry’s Seafood Restaurant.

The protestors put up flyers and then chained themselves to the tree.

TRENDING: ‘A lot of people loved him’: Friends remember Marion County man murdered

Commissioners decided to cut the tree down last week. They say the tree violates the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Three other trees are near the one being taken down in front of Harry’s but those are not being cut down.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.