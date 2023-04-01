Gainesville residents gather in protest against the cutting of a tree

About ten people showed up to protest a city commission’s decision to cut a tree down near Harry’s Seafood Restaurant(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of residents gathered in downtown Gainesville for a protest against cutting a large tree.

The protestors put up flyers and then chained themselves to the tree.

Commissioners decided to cut the tree down last week. They say the tree violates the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Three other trees are near the one being taken down in front of Harry’s but those are not being cut down.

