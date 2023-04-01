Gainesville woman arrested for possession, child cruelty after keeping meth and diapers in the same bag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after finding drugs in her bag carrying children’s supplies.

On Friday afternoon, Rachael Clifford, 30, was pulled over for having an illegal window tint, officials say.

As law enforcement was speaking with Clifford, she removed a red shoulder bag to take with her. The deputies repeatedly requested that the bag remained in the vehicle.

Clifford and her two children were asked to step out of the vehicle where ASO K9 dogs alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies say the bag carried diapers, children’s clothing and three packages containing methamphetamine, cannabis and ecstasy.

Clifford is being charged with possession of drugs and child cruelty.

