Gainesville woman arrested for possession, child cruelty after keeping meth and diapers in the same bag

Clifford is being charged with possession of drugs and child cruelty
Clifford is being charged with possession of drugs and child cruelty(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after finding drugs in her bag carrying children’s supplies.

On Friday afternoon, Rachael Clifford, 30, was pulled over for having an illegal window tint, officials say.

As law enforcement was speaking with Clifford, she removed a red shoulder bag to take with her. The deputies repeatedly requested that the bag remained in the vehicle.

TRENDING: Man dead after vehicle drove off road into body of water

Clifford and her two children were asked to step out of the vehicle where ASO K9 dogs alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies say the bag carried diapers, children’s clothing and three packages containing methamphetamine, cannabis and ecstasy.

Clifford is being charged with possession of drugs and child cruelty.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

A Ford Mustang carrying only the driver drove off the road into a body of water near south Levy...
Man dead after vehicle drove off road into body of water
Gainesville residents gather in protest against the cutting of a tree
About ten people showed up to protest a city commission’s decision to cut a tree down near...
Gainesville residents gather in protest against the cutting of a tree
Gainesville protestors voice their support for the transgender community