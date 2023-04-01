Gator baseball team battered by Auburn in series opener, 10-1

Four Tigers collected two hits apiece, led by Ike Irish’s four-RBI performance
Gator starter tagged for eight earned runs in an inning and a third
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Gator baseball team had a number of streaks and trends go in the opposite direction on Friday, losing to Auburn, 10-1 to begin a three-game series at Condron Ballpark.

Florida hadn’t lost a start by Brandon Sproat since last April 23 versus Tennessee. On Friday, UF’s series-opening starter was tagged for eight earned runs in an inning and a third. Sproat allowed four hits and walked three, and Florida trailed 8-0 before batting in the bottom of the second inning.

Four Tigers (18-7) collected two hits apiece, led by Ike Irish’s four-RBI performance. Irish went deep in the top of the first inning and added a two-run ground rule double in Auburn’s six-run second.

The Gators (22-5) also produced only six hits and fell for just the second time in the last 15 games. Michael Robertson produced the only Gator run of the night, beating out an infield single in the fourth inning for an RBI.

Florida can still manage an 11th straight series victory by winning the final two games against the Tigers. Saturday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.

