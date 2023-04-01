‘A lot of people loved him’: Friends remember Marion County man murdered

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder mystery in Marion County has many searching for clues.

59-year-old Timothy Smith was found dead inside a home in Citrus Park along Southeast 40th Street Road last Saturday.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a well-being check when they found Smith’s body. They said he had been “violently” killed. Detectives said Smith was last seen leaving work three days prior.

Diane Thomason worked with Smith at the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership.

“He was so great to the community and a lot of people loved him,” said Thomason. “I think we’re more in shock right now until we actually see what’s actually happened to our friend.”

Thomason remembers Smith as having a kind personality.

“If you’re having a bad day or something like that, he sometimes kind of knows this, and you get this amazing text from him. He’ll just let you know ‘Hey I was just thinking about you and I just want to let you know you’re loved today,’” said Thomason.

Smith’s kindness is the first thing people remember about him.

“Everyone loved Tim. Tim was one of the truly nicest people,” said Ocala CEP President Kevin Sheilley.

He knew Smith for several years.

“He really wanted to listen,” said Sheilley. “People so appreciated that about Tim as if he was you know, sincerely interested in listening and hearing what was going on.”

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for answers. They are asking to contact Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-21 in your tip.

