Man dead after vehicle drove off road into body of water

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Yankeetown about a submerged vehicle from Friday night.

A Ford Mustang, which was carrying only the driver, drove off the road into Withlacoochee River near the Yankeetown Boat Ramp last night, officials say.

Levy County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and removed the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Bravera Health Seven Rivers where he was announced deceased, officials say.

Information to be updated as more is released.

