Ocala motorcycle group raises money for domestic violence shelters

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Bikers across North Central Florida are hopping on their bikes for the 2023 Bunny Run.

The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club includes active and retired military, law enforcement and first responders.

Bikers are rode to three different spots across Marion, Levy and Citrus counties, where they met other bikes from those participating counties. The final stop was in Leesburg. There was food, raffles and music.

All the proceeds raised will go towards domestic violence shelters in the three counties.

The Bunny Run is only one of the events The Punishers hold every year to give back.

“It’s an honor to be able to help our community,” said biker Jimmy ‘Mountain’ Bohanon. “This has been a passion of mine most of my life. I know what it’s like to need help. The community has given back to me in such monumental ways that it just strung on my heart that I have to give back and pay it forward.”

The sentiment was felt amongst other bikers.

“I’ve always grown up giving back to the community,” said Carlos ‘GQ’ Asencio. “I actually volunteered for a fire department up in New York state. It’s a good feeling to give to the community and help others.”

Organizers were amazed by how many bikers signed up for the event.

“It’s amazing to see bikers come together and support a cause like this,” said Community Engagement Specialist Darnitha Johnson.

Johnson said supporting women in domestic violence shelters is important to her because she was once a victim.

“I decided to come back to the domestic violence shelter to basically give back and to empower women and let them know that they don’t have to stick in the situaton they are in, they can overcome and keep going,” said Johnson.

Organizers said the money will help the women in the shelters with whatever they need, such as hygiene or household products.

