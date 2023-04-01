Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

Emergency crews swarmed the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois following reports the roof collapsed from severe storms. (WIFR)

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

