A team from High Springs placed in a state championchip

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs robotics team placed at this year’s state championships.

The Frogmen Robotics Team, sponsored by High Springs Parks & Recreation, competed in the first Florida championship this morning, coming in third place overall.

The contest places lego robots head-to-head.

Teams have to work together to solve environmental and energy-related issues.

More than 640 robotics teams from all over the state competed in this competition.

