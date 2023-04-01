A team from High Springs placed in a state championchip

A high Springs robotics team, The Frogmen Robotics Team, placed third in the state championship.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs robotics team placed at this year’s state championships.

The Frogmen Robotics Team, sponsored by High Springs Parks & Recreation, competed in the first Florida championship this morning, coming in third place overall.

The contest places lego robots head-to-head.

Teams have to work together to solve environmental and energy-related issues.

More than 640 robotics teams from all over the state competed in this competition.

