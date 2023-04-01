A team from High Springs placed in a state championchip
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs robotics team placed at this year’s state championships.
The Frogmen Robotics Team, sponsored by High Springs Parks & Recreation, competed in the first Florida championship this morning, coming in third place overall.
The contest places lego robots head-to-head.
Teams have to work together to solve environmental and energy-related issues.
More than 640 robotics teams from all over the state competed in this competition.
