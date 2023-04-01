UF lacrosse team wins 17-13 over Penn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team was looking to make it three wins in a row vs No. 24 Penn. The (8-3) Gators outscored Penn 7-3 in the final period to pull off their third straight win, 17-13.

The (5-4) Quakers were off to a hot start as they struck first to make it 1-0. However, Emma LoPinto scored one of her four goals to take a 2-1 lead. Florida led 4-2 at the end of the first period.

Penn would score back-to-back goals to knot it up at 4. Florida counters with four straight goals as they doubled up Penn, 8-4 early in the third quarter. However, Penn’s Anna Brandt led a comeback to put both teams at 10 a piece into the fourth period.

LoPinto netted two more goals to put her total for the season at 30. Danielle Pavinelli chalked one up for the Gators to put the Quakers away.

Florida’s goalkeeper Sarah Reznick had 11 saves which makes it 62 straight games where she recorded a save.

LoPinto also had a career high three caused turnovers. Hahn had a career day with three points and a hat trick. Liz Harrison put up a personal best of 16 draw controls.

The Gators will hit the road next Saturday at Temple.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.