UF lacrosse team wins 17-13 over Penn

Emma LoPinto led the way with four goals in the afternoon matinee
Sarah Reznick records 11 saves for the Gators
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team was looking to make it three wins in a row vs No. 24 Penn. The (8-3) Gators outscored Penn 7-3 in the final period to pull off their third straight win, 17-13.

The (5-4) Quakers were off to a hot start as they struck first to make it 1-0. However, Emma LoPinto scored one of her four goals to take a 2-1 lead. Florida led 4-2 at the end of the first period.

Penn would score back-to-back goals to knot it up at 4. Florida counters with four straight goals as they doubled up Penn, 8-4 early in the third quarter. However, Penn’s Anna Brandt led a comeback to put both teams at 10 a piece into the fourth period.

LoPinto netted two more goals to put her total for the season at 30. Danielle Pavinelli chalked one up for the Gators to put the Quakers away.

Florida’s goalkeeper Sarah Reznick had 11 saves which makes it 62 straight games where she recorded a save.

LoPinto also had a career high three caused turnovers. Hahn had a career day with three points and a hat trick. Liz Harrison put up a personal best of 16 draw controls.

The Gators will hit the road next Saturday at Temple.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

UF lacrosse team wins 17-13 over Penn
University of Florida's Sam Roe (13) sprints to first during an NCAA softball game on Friday,...
Florida softball team falls to South Carolina in wild series opener, 13-10
Gators 1 Auburn 10
Gator baseball team battered by Auburn in series opener, 10-1
Auburn batters UF baseball team in series opener, 10-1