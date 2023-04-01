Volunteers search Ocala National Forest for missing woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search-and-rescue volunteers are moving forward with the search for a missing woman in Ocala.

They met at the Ocala National Forest to look for 66-year-old Theresa Hartley Saturday morning.

Hartley was last seen on March 10th, but was reported missing five days later after the car she was in broke down.

Hartley’s niece is worried because she was told her aunt was having memory issues.

The search was lead by three organizations: Withlacoochee Regional Search and Rescue, Sarasota County Urban Search and Rescue, and H.O.M.E (Helping Others Missing Everywhere.)

Volunteers will meet again Sunday morning to continue their search.

