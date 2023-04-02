Barbers from North Central Florida showcase their talents in Ocala Barber Battle

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Barbers showcased their talents in the 2023 Ocala Barber Battle for a chance to win cash prizes.

The contest held three different competitions and crowned three winners as the best barbers in town. The event was hosted by a family-owned business, King Cutz Barber Salon.

Organizers also brought out vendors, food trucks, and music to the city of Ocala.

“Our city has a lot of talent, and we wanted to do something to showcase all of their talents,” shared Mario Zapata. “We also wanted to grow the barber industry here in Ocala and invite the community who are also our clients.”

Business owners said it’s a great way to bring family and friends together. They hope to continue this competition next year.

