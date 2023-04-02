Brooker Community School gears up for upcoming school year with Touch-A-Truck

The fair featured food trucks, games, and photo ops with trucks.
The fair featured food trucks, games, and photo ops with trucks.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - With the upcoming school year months away, Brooker Community School is preparing for their opening with Touch-A-Truck.

The outreach’s aims to enroll students for August 2023 classes. The charter school is registering up to 116 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Residents gathered at Brooker Community School for food trucks, games, tractors, and photo ops with trucks.

“We’re excited because we’re able to feel the passion and the desire of the community to have to school back here in Brooker,” shared school principal Felicia Moss. A couple years ago it closed and since then they have worked tirelessly to actually open it back up.”

School officials also hope to hire teachers. They plan to host back-to-school events this summer.

