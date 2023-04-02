Florida Relays: Gators track and field finishes the two-day event with 40 medals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a fitting end to the Florida Relays as the Gator track and field team finished the weekend with 52 top ten finishes and 40 medals.

Talitha Diggs shared a piece of the Women’s 4x100 meter relay with Grace Stark, Jayla Hollis and Kynnedy Flannel with a time of 43.37 seconds. It is the 8th fastest time in program history in that event. Diggs followed up her success with another win in the Women’s 100 meter run with an absurd time of 10.92. Flannel rounded out the top 3 with a bronze medal clocking in at 11.10 seconds. Stark took home silver for her performance in the 100 meter hurdles. It was the 3rd fastest time recorded in the country this year. Hollis earned a top-10 finish with her sixth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles.

In Women’s shot put, Alida Van Daalen adds another gold medal to start the outdoor season with a toss of 58 feet and nearly 11 inches. Claire Bryant put up a top five finish in the Women’s high jump earning fourth place with a leap of five feet and almost nine inches.

In the Men’s 4x400 meter relay. Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley, and Emmanuel Bamidele finished with a blazing time of three minutes and two seconds. It was the fastest time recorded in the world this year. Calvin Bostic records two top-ten finishes in Men’s discus and shot put. Pjai Austin recorded the top time in the Men’s 100 meter run finishing it at 10.10 seconds. That is currently a world record.

The Gators will host one more event at James G. Pressly Stadium starting on April 14th with the Tom Jones Memorial

