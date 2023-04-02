Four adults, 18 children homeless after Ocala apartment fire

On Saturday, Ocala Fire Rescue received reports of a residential structure fire at The Morgan apartment complex.(Ocala Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire that left four adults and 18 children homeless Saturday night.

At 7:49 pm, the Ocala Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Morgan Apartment complex at 1421 Southwest 27th Avenue, officials say.

At the scene, fire units encountered smoke and flames showing from the front and rear of the second-story unit.

Officials say the fire was knocked down by 8:02 pm.

As a result of the fire, smoke and water damage, four units (the fire unit, the two units underneath and the one beside it) were deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Ocala Fire Rescue is still investigating the case.

Requests for assistance on behalf of each of the four families to the American Red Cross are underway.

