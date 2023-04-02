Gator softball team blows out South Carolina, 8-1

Elizabeth Hightower earns her fifth complete game of the year
Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower (22) during an NCAA softball game against Florida State on...
Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower (22) during an NCAA softball game against Florida State on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team is fresh off a heartbreaking loss at South Carolina on Friday night. The (26-8) Gators dusted themselves off Saturday afternoon by scoring early and often vs the (24-9) Gamecocks, 8-1.

In the top of the first, the Gators dealt with a two-out scenario and barely flinched. Charla Echols started things off on the right foot with a double out to left field. Reagan Walsh fresh off a three RBI night came back this afternoon with a two run shot out to left field. Then, Pal Egan followed suit with a solo homer of her own. Florida jumped out to a early 3-0 lead. Walsh has a total of five RBI’s in the series.

The Gators had 12 hits on the day and seven of them were from Echols, Egan and Skylar Wallace. Wallace hit a RBI single in the fourth inning as Florida scored three more runs to pad their lead.

South Carolina nearly went four innings without a hit. Elizabeth Hightower was laser focused in the circle today by throwing a complete game. She surrendered one run off four hits, two walks and rang up three batters. Hightower clinched her 11th win of the season and it was her fifth complete game of the year.

The Gators finish off the series in a rubber match Sunday at 1pm

