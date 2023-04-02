‘I ate all of the drugs’: Gainesville man states before being arrested by ACSO

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gainesville man for destroying evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell Jones, 33, was trespassing an investigation when deputies ran a routine check on him. The check showed Jones had an outstanding warrant for a narcotics offense, officials say.

Jones began to run through the woods and avoided verbal commands to halt. Despite his attempt to resist, deputies arrested Jones.

Officials say as Jones was placed in handcuffs he stated, “I ate all of the drugs.”

Deputies went through Jones’ tent and found bags that tested positive for methamphetamine.

After restating, “I ate all the bags, get the bags out of me,” Jones requested emergency medical service and was admitted to a hospital.

The charges on Jones are resistance to an officer, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

