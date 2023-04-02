Local groups raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month through outreach

Dozens gathered at Depot Park for Child Abuse Prevention month.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of families gathered at Depot Park in to mark the beginning of National Child Abuse Prevention month. As a part of these efforts, residents enjoyed a day full of learning, food, raffles and games.

“It’s our job as a community to keep the children of Alachua County safe,” shared Cathy Winfrey, chair of Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force.

The event was hosted by the Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force. They said the goal is to send one message; keeping kids safe, healthy and protected.

“I’m just so happy with the turnout and everybody is having a a lot of fun you know, playing games, and also getting educational material about how we can keep our children safe,” stated Winfrey.

Organizers said there were 20 different vendors and each brought special surprises for little ones.

“One booth their doing fishing and we’re doing little coloring sheets and stickers for the kids so they’re so many different activities going on for the kids,” shared Candi Morris with the Alachua WIC Program.

“Organizers told TV20 Child Abuse Prevention month has been observed every April. “It makes me feel good, just gives people something to do with the kids instead of just sitting at home doing nothing,” shared attendee Latasha Smith. “It was very informative information at each tent if you sat and listen.”

The Children’s Trust of Alachua County co-sponsored the event providing a $1,000 sponsorship. Organizers said they’re already thinking about next year’s event.

